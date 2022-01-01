Screenshot of Guacamole 0.9.4

Apache Guacamole is a clientless remote desktop gateway. It supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH.

We call it clientless because no plugins or client software are required.

Thanks to HTML5, once Guacamole is installed on a server, all you need to access your desktops is a web browser.

Latest release: 1.4.0 (released on 2022-01-01 21:20:13 -0800)